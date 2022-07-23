DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 454 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $270.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.1 %

ODFL opened at $278.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.