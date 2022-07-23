DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 500 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 52.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.77.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $265.18 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.58 and a 52-week high of $405.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $303.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

