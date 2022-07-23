DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,875 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $116,280 in the last ninety days.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.