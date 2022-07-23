DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

