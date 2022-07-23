DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded DCP Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DCP Midstream from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DCP opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.