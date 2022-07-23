Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $195.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.14.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average of $181.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $140.33 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

