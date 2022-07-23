Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.69) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,265.71 ($27.09).

BHP Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,156 ($25.77) on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,388.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,537.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £109.14 billion and a PE ratio of 810.53.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

