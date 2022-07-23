Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €156.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €156.00 ($157.58) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €195.00 ($196.97) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($217.17) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($171.72) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Price Performance

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €139.25 ($140.66) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion and a PE ratio of 46.42. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €104.55 ($105.61) and a twelve month high of €202.00 ($204.04).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

