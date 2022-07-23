Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

