Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives $297.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.40.

DIISY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($2.75) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

