DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

