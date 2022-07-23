Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on D.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE:D.UN opened at C$19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.52 and a 52-week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$927.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,780,702.30. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,261,879. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,780,702.30. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 230,100 shares of company stock worth $4,994,529.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

