DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $82.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.13.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.