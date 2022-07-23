DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price for the company.

Get DWF Group alerts:

DWF Group Stock Performance

DWF Group stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.83. The company has a market cap of £309.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56).

Insider Transactions at DWF Group

About DWF Group

In other news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($123,372.34).

(Get Rating)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.