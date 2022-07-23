Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.09.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.05.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

