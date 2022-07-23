Eagle Strategies LLC Acquires 24,066 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 390.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.