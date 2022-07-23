eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Boosted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

