Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) PT Lowered to €54.60

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €56.00 ($56.57) to €54.60 ($55.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($19.60) to €18.60 ($18.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($53.54) to €52.00 ($52.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($57.58) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $56.45.
About Elisa Oyj
Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.
