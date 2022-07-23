Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Enthusiast Gaming’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.
Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 26.65%.
EGLX opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.11. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.
