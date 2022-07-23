Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.03.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,931,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

