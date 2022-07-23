Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

