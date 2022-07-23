Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Incyte Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after acquiring an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after acquiring an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after acquiring an additional 329,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

