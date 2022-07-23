Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $5.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,038 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,386. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.