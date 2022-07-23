EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($174.75) to €167.00 ($168.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

