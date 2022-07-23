Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $271.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $240.48 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

