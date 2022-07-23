Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.72) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.28) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.28) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.31) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

FRA:EVK opened at €20.21 ($20.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.34. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.05) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.30).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

