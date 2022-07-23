Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

