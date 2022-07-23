FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $408.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.26 and a 200-day moving average of $404.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.34 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.