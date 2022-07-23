Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.6% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

