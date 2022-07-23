First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.23 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.