FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Head to Head Survey

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and FluoroPharma Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 2 0 3.00 FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Alpha Teknova currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

This table compares Alpha Teknova and FluoroPharma Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 5.37 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -7.29 FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FluoroPharma Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and FluoroPharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

