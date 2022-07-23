Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 83,230 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,886 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.33% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $800.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

