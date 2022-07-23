Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

