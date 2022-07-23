Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 12,650 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,144 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.23% of Integra LifeSciences worth $12,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

