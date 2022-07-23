Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 25,360 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,089,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 125,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.09 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

