Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.31% of Fox Factory worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXF opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

