Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$198.14.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$427.68 million.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
