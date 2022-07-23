Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

