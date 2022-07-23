FY2022 Earnings Estimate for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

UAL stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

