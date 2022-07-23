FY2022 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Decreased by Cormark

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.26. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,898,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 15.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

