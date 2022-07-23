FY2023 EPS Estimates for Denison Mines Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $858.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

