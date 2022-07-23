FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Reduced by Analyst

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT Price Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$8.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$87.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.