FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.89 billion.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.81.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$22.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09.

Insider Activity

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,648,852.48. In related news, Director Claude. James Prieur bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,648,852.48. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$393,621.20.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

