FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $77.89 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.