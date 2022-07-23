FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ITOCHU Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCYGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITOCHU in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the company will earn $7.38 per share for the year.

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of ITOCY stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. ITOCHU has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ITOCHU by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

