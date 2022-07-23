Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $283.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

