Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.71.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $239.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

