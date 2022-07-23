General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.12. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

