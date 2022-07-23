General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

