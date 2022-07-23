Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

